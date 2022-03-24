Iron Mountain (IRM) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Iron Mountain (IRM) closed the most recent trading day at $52.49, moving +0.65% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.43%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.02%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.32%.

Heading into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 23.46% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 2.23% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.65% in that time.

Iron Mountain will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.70, down 13.58% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.23 billion, up 13.55% from the prior-year quarter.

IRM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.08 per share and revenue of $5.17 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +11.59% and +15.02%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Iron Mountain. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 5.35% higher. Iron Mountain currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Iron Mountain's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 16.91. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 15.22, which means Iron Mountain is trading at a premium to the group.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 107, putting it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2022?

Last year's 2021 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +147.7%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.