Iron Mountain (IRM) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Iron Mountain (IRM) closed at $49.57 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.94% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.24%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.23%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.15%.

Coming into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 11.59% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 3.28%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.45%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Iron Mountain as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.71, down 12.35% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.21 billion, up 11.9% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.14 per share and revenue of $5.17 billion, which would represent changes of +13.77% and +15.16%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Iron Mountain. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 7.26% higher within the past month. Iron Mountain is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Iron Mountain has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.64 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.27.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 111, putting it in the top 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

