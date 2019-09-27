Iron Mountain (IRM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Iron Mountain (IRM) closed the most recent trading day at $32.18, moving +0.85% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.53%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.26%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.13%.

Coming into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 0.28% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 4.79%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.59%.

IRM will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, IRM is projected to report earnings of $0.58 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 5.45%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.08 billion, up 1.56% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.27 per share and revenue of $4.28 billion. These totals would mark changes of -1.3% and +1.35%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for IRM. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.32% higher. IRM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, IRM is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 14.08. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.01, which means IRM is trading at a discount to the group.

We can also see that IRM currently has a PEG ratio of 3.7. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 3.47 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 104, putting it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

