Iron Mountain (IRM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Iron Mountain (IRM) closed at $47.37 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.23% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.93% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.43%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.17%.

Coming into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 1.44% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 3.57%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.31%.

Iron Mountain will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 4, 2022. On that day, Iron Mountain is projected to report earnings of $0.92 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 8.24%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.3 billion, up 15.99% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.78 per share and revenue of $5.2 billion. These totals would mark changes of +36.96% and +15.79%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Iron Mountain. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Iron Mountain currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Iron Mountain is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.52. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.97.

Meanwhile, IRM's PEG ratio is currently 3.13. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.43 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 85, which puts it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

