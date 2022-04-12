Iron Mountain (IRM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Iron Mountain (IRM) closed at $55.95 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.76% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.34%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 15.61% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's gain of 3.15% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.03% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Iron Mountain as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 28, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.70, down 13.58% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.23 billion, up 13.55% from the prior-year quarter.

IRM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.08 per share and revenue of $5.17 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +11.59% and +15.02%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Iron Mountain. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Iron Mountain currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Iron Mountain is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.01. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.05, so we one might conclude that Iron Mountain is trading at a premium comparatively.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 102, which puts it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

