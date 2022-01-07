Iron Mountain (IRM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Iron Mountain (IRM) closed at $46.79 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.04% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.41%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.01%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.13%.

Coming into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 1.08% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 4.72%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.36%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Iron Mountain as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Iron Mountain to post earnings of $0.71 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 7.58%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.15 billion, up 8.21% from the prior-year quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Iron Mountain should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.83% lower. Iron Mountain is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, Iron Mountain currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.98. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.64.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 98, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow IRM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

