Iron Mountain (IRM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Iron Mountain (IRM) closed at $46.24, marking a -1.89% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.67% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.33%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.22%.

Heading into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 6.95% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 3.71% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.76% in that time.

Iron Mountain will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 3, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.96, up 33.33% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.32 billion, up 16.51% from the year-ago period.

IRM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.78 per share and revenue of $5.19 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +36.96% and +15.61%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Iron Mountain. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.09% higher. Iron Mountain is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Iron Mountain has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.47 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.7.

It is also worth noting that IRM currently has a PEG ratio of 3.12. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.95 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, putting it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM): Free Stock Analysis Report



