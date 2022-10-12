Iron Mountain (IRM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Iron Mountain (IRM) closed the most recent trading day at $45.39, moving -1.35% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.33%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.25%.

Coming into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 16.03% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 11.3%, while the S&P 500 lost 11.67%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Iron Mountain as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.96, up 33.33% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.32 billion, up 16.51% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.78 per share and revenue of $5.19 billion, which would represent changes of +36.96% and +15.61%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Iron Mountain. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.09% higher within the past month. Iron Mountain currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Iron Mountain is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.18. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.44.

Also, we should mention that IRM has a PEG ratio of 3.04. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. IRM's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.74 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, putting it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



