Iron Mountain (IRM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Iron Mountain (IRM) closed the most recent trading day at $32.71, moving -0.24% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.2% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.08%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.3%.

Coming into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 1.71% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 0.6%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.25%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from IRM as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be October 31, 2019. On that day, IRM is projected to report earnings of $0.58 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 5.45%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.08 billion, up 1.56% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.27 per share and revenue of $4.28 billion. These totals would mark changes of -1.3% and +1.35%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for IRM. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. IRM currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, IRM is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 14.47. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.85.

We can also see that IRM currently has a PEG ratio of 3.8. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. REIT and Equity Trust - Other stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 3.38 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, putting it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

