Iron Mountain (IRM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Iron Mountain (IRM) closed at $32.28 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.83% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.31% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.52%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.28%.

Heading into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 5.03% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 4.26% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.92% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from IRM as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.58, up 5.97% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.08 billion, up 1.56% from the prior-year quarter.

IRM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.26 per share and revenue of $4.28 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -1.8% and +1.35%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for IRM. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. IRM currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, IRM is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.41. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.97.

We can also see that IRM currently has a PEG ratio of 3.78. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. REIT and Equity Trust - Other stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 3.42 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 101, which puts it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

