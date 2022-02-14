Iron Mountain (IRM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Iron Mountain (IRM) closed at $43.65 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.76% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.38% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.5%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%.

Coming into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 0.76% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 3.22%, while the S&P 500 lost 6.25%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Iron Mountain as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 24, 2022. On that day, Iron Mountain is projected to report earnings of $0.71 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 7.58%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.15 billion, up 8.21% from the prior-year quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Iron Mountain. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Iron Mountain is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Iron Mountain currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.18. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.81, which means Iron Mountain is trading at a premium to the group.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 172, putting it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

