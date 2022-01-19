Iron Mountain (IRM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Iron Mountain (IRM) closed the most recent trading day at $43.24, moving -1.93% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.97%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.96%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.23%.

Coming into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 14.41% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 3.93%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.78%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Iron Mountain as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Iron Mountain is projected to report earnings of $0.71 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 7.58%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.15 billion, up 8.21% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Iron Mountain. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Iron Mountain is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Iron Mountain is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.06. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.11.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 101, which puts it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

