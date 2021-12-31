Iron Mountain (IRM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Iron Mountain (IRM) closed at $52.33 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.4% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.26%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.16%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.04%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 11.72% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's gain of 4.39% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.82% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Iron Mountain as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Iron Mountain to post earnings of $0.71 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 7.58%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.15 billion, up 8.21% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.74 per share and revenue of $4.48 billion. These totals would mark changes of -10.75% and +7.97%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Iron Mountain. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.45% lower within the past month. Iron Mountain is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Iron Mountain currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 19.17. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.7.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 109, putting it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow IRM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

