Iron Mountain (IRM) Declares $0.62 Dividend

Iron Mountain said on May 4, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.62 per share ($2.47 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.62 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 14, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 15, 2023 will receive the payment on July 6, 2023.

At the current share price of $55.64 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.45%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 6.75%, the lowest has been 4.37%, and the highest has been 11.04%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.61 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.43 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.25. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1439 funds or institutions reporting positions in Iron Mountain. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 1.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IRM is 0.24%, an increase of 9.67%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.68% to 266,151K shares. The put/call ratio of IRM is 0.67, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.22% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Iron Mountain is 55.76. The forecasts range from a low of 20.20 to a high of $71.40. The average price target represents an increase of 0.22% from its latest reported closing price of 55.64.

The projected annual revenue for Iron Mountain is 5,558MM, an increase of 7.51%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.89.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 25,481K shares representing 8.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,680K shares, representing an increase of 3.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IRM by 11.14% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,964K shares representing 4.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,175K shares, representing a decrease of 1.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IRM by 1.76% over the last quarter.

AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA holds 12,762K shares representing 4.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,965K shares, representing an increase of 6.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IRM by 10.24% over the last quarter.

ABALX - AMERICAN BALANCED FUND holds 11,891K shares representing 4.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,834K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,664K shares, representing an increase of 1.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IRM by 6.75% over the last quarter.

Iron Mountain Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Iron Mountain Incorporated, founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of nearly 93 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in 56 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts. Providing solutions that include secure records storage, information management, digital transformation, secure destruction, as well as data centers, cloud services and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps customers lower cost and risk, comply with regulations, recover from disaster, and enable a more digital way of working.

