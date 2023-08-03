Iron Mountain (IRM) Beats on Q2 AFFO & Revenues, Reaffirms View

Iron Mountain Incorporated IRM reported second-quarter adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) per share of 94 cents, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a whisker. Moreover, the figure improved 1.1% on a year-over-year basis, attributable to improved adjusted EBITDA.



Shares of the company have lost 2.99% in the pre-market trading session, reflecting broader market concerns.



Iron Mountain’s results reflect solid performance in the storage segment and the data-center business. However, higher operating expenses in the quarter were a concern. The company reaffirmed its outlook for 2023.



Quarterly total revenues of $1.36 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.35 billion. The reported figure increased 5.3% year over year.



According to William L. Meaney, president and CEO of Iron Mountain, “We are pleased to have delivered strong performance in the second quarter, resulting in all-time record Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA. The resilience of our business model and the success of Project Matterhorn are fueling our sustained growth trajectory.”

Behind the Headlines

Storage rental revenues were $830.8 million in the second quarter, up 10.3% year over year. We had estimated quarterly storage rental revenues of $798.7 million.



Service revenues increased 4.5% sequentially but fell 1.7% from the prior-year quarter to $527.2 million. Our estimate for the same was pegged at $553.9 million.



In the reported quarter, operating expenses flared up 15% year over year to $1.15 billion.



The Global Data Center business reported revenues of $118 million in second-quarter 2023, rising 17.9% year over year.



The adjusted EBITDA improved 4.6% year over year to $475.7 million in the quarter. The adjusted EBITDA margin contracted 30 basis points to 35%.

Balance Sheet Position

IRM exited the second quarter with $149.5 million of cash and cash equivalents, up from $146.4 million as of Mar 31, 2022.

Dividend Update

Concurrently, IRM announced a 5.1% increase in its quarterly cash dividend to 65 cents per share from 61.85 cents paid out earlier for the third quarter of 2023. The dividend will be paid out on Oct 5 to its shareholders on record as of Sep 15, 2023.

2023 Guidance

Iron Mountain reaffirmed its guidance for 2023.



The company projects an AFFO per share of $3.91-$4.00 for the full year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is currently pegged at $3.96, which lies within the company’s guided range.



Revenues are estimated to be $5,500 -$5,600 million, while adjusted EBITDA is anticipated to be $1,940-$1,975 million.



Iron Mountain currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Iron Mountain Incorporated Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Iron Mountain Incorporated price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Iron Mountain Incorporated Quote

Performance of Other REITs

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. PEAK reported second-quarter 2023 FFO as adjusted per share of 45 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a whisker. The reported figure improved 2.3% from the year-ago quarter.



Results reflected better-than-anticipated revenues. Moreover, year-over-year improvement in same-store portfolio cash (adjusted) net operating income (NOI) was witnessed across the portfolio. PEAK revised its 2023 outlook.



Welltower Inc.’s WELL second-quarter 2023 normalized FFO per share of 90 cents surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 86 cents. The reported figure improved 4.7% from the prior-year quarter’s actual.



Results reflected better-than-anticipated revenues. The total same-store net operating income (SSNOI) increased year over year, driven by SSNOI growth in the seniors housing operating (SHO) portfolio. Welltower also raised its guidance for 2023 normalized FFO per share.



Equinix Inc.’s EQIX second-quarter 2023 AFFO per share of $8.04 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.51. The figure improved 6.1% from the prior-year quarter.



EQIX’s results reflect steady growth in colocation and inter-connection revenues on the back of strong demand for digital infrastructure. The company also raised its AFFO per share guidance for 2023.



Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO) — a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Equinix, Inc. (EQIX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Welltower Inc. (WELL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (PEAK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.