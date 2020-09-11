Dividends
Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 14, 2020

Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.618 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 02, 2020. Shareholders who purchased IRM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that IRM has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $29.8, the dividend yield is 8.3%.

The previous trading day's last sale of IRM was $29.8, representing a -13.6% decrease from the 52 week high of $34.49 and a 41.9% increase over the 52 week low of $21.

IRM is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). IRM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.7. Zacks Investment Research reports IRM's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -5.97%, compared to an industry average of -4.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the IRM Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to IRM through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have IRM as a top-10 holding:

  • Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (EWRE)
  • Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD).

The top-performing ETF of this group is EWRE with an increase of 10.05% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of IRM at 3.49%.

