Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 12, 2021

Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.618 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 06, 2021. Shareholders who purchased IRM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that IRM has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of IRM was $36.9, representing a -10.7% decrease from the 52 week high of $41.32 and a 75.71% increase over the 52 week low of $21.

IRM is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCP) and AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCO). IRM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.19. Zacks Investment Research reports IRM's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -15.04%, compared to an industry average of 5.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the IRM Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to IRM through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have IRM as a top-10 holding:

Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF (SRVR)

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (SRET)

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (EWRE)

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD)

Global X Super Dividend ETF (DIV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SPHD with an increase of 22.92% over the last 100 days. SRVR has the highest percent weighting of IRM at 6.31%.

