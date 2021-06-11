Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 14, 2021

Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.618 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 06, 2021. Shareholders who purchased IRM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that IRM has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $46.4, the dividend yield is 5.33%.

The previous trading day's last sale of IRM was $46.4, representing a -1.99% decrease from the 52 week high of $47.34 and a 90.44% increase over the 52 week low of $24.37.

IRM is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Equinix, Inc. (EQIX). IRM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.13. Zacks Investment Research reports IRM's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -13.08%, compared to an industry average of 1.8%.

Interested in gaining exposure to IRM through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have IRM as a top-10 holding:

Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF (IRM)

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (IRM)

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (IRM)

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (IRM)

Global X Super Dividend ETF (IRM).

The top-performing ETF of this group is EWRE with an increase of 28.16% over the last 100 days. SRVR has the highest percent weighting of IRM at 5.16%.

