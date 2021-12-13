Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 14, 2021

Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.618 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 06, 2022. Shareholders who purchased IRM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 9th quarter that IRM has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $48.42, the dividend yield is 5.11%.

The previous trading day's last sale of IRM was $48.42, representing a -2.33% decrease from the 52 week high of $49.58 and a 74.68% increase over the 52 week low of $27.72.

IRM is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). IRM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.2. Zacks Investment Research reports IRM's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -9.97%, compared to an industry average of 2.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the irm Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to IRM through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have IRM as a top-10 holding:

Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF (SRVR)

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (SRET)

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (DDIV)

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD)

Global X Super Dividend ETF (DIV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DDIV with an increase of 10.03% over the last 100 days. SRVR has the highest percent weighting of IRM at 4.66%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.