Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 14, 2020

Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.618 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 06, 2021. Shareholders who purchased IRM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that IRM has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $30.29, the dividend yield is 8.16%.

The previous trading day's last sale of IRM was $30.29, representing a -12.18% decrease from the 52 week high of $34.49 and a 44.24% increase over the 52 week low of $21.

IRM is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). IRM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.46. Zacks Investment Research reports IRM's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -1.53%, compared to an industry average of -3.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the IRM Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to IRM through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have IRM as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SPHD with an increase of 13.7% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of IRM at 3.04%.

