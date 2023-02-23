Iron Mountain Inc Q4 Profit Increases, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Iron Mountain Inc (IRM) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $122.44 million, or $0.42 per share. This compares with $61.65 million, or $0.21 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Iron Mountain Inc reported adjusted earnings of $0.43 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.44 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.3% to $1.28 billion from $1.16 billion last year.

Iron Mountain Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $122.44 Mln. vs. $61.65 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.42 vs. $0.21 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.44 -Revenue (Q4): $1.28 Bln vs. $1.16 Bln last year.

