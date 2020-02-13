Markets
Iron Mountain Inc Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.31 per share

(RTTNews) - Iron Mountain Inc (IRM) released earnings for fourth quarter that declined from the same period last year.

The company's profit came in at $37.70 million, or $0.13 per share. This compares with $157.85 million, or $0.55 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.9% to $1.08 billion from $1.06 billion last year.

Iron Mountain Inc earnings at a glance:

-EPS (Q4): $0.31 vs. $0.25 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $1.08 Bln vs. $1.06 Bln last year.

