Iron Mountain Inc Q3 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Iron Mountain Inc (IRM) reported a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $192.16 million, or $0.66 per share. This compares with $67.68 million, or $0.23 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Iron Mountain Inc reported adjusted earnings of $0.48 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.44 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.2% to $1.29 billion from $1.13 billion last year.

Iron Mountain Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $192.16 Mln. vs. $67.68 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.66 vs. $0.23 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.44 -Revenue (Q3): $1.29 Bln vs. $1.13 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $5,125 - $5,275 Mln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.