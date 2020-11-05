Iron Mountain Inc Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Iron Mountain Inc (IRM) announced earnings for third quarter that declined from last year.

The company's earnings came in at $38.39 million, or $0.13 per share. This compares with $107.68 million, or $0.37 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.25 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.9% to $1.04 billion from $1.06 billion last year.

Iron Mountain Inc earnings at a glance:

-EPS (Q3): $0.31 vs. $0.32 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.25 -Revenue (Q3): $1.04 Bln vs. $1.06 Bln last year.

