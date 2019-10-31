Markets
Iron Mountain Inc Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Iron Mountain Inc (IRM) revealed a profit for its third quarter that rose from last year.

The company's profit came in at $107.68 million, or $0.37 per share. This compares with $65.87 million, or $0.23 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.30 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenue came in at $1.06 billion, equal to the mark posted in the same period last year.

Iron Mountain Inc earnings at a glance:

-EPS (Q3): $0.32 vs. $0.28 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.30 -Revenue (Q3): $1.06 Bln vs. $1.06 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.00 - $1.05 Full year revenue guidance: $4,250 - $4,280 Mln

