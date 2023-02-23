Iron Mountain Guides FY23 Revenue In Line With Estimates - Update

Markets
(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, Iron Mountain Inc. (IRM) initiated its adjusted earnings and revenue guidance for the full-year 2023.

For fiscal 2023, the company now projects adjusted funds from operations in a range of $3.91 to $4.00 per share on total revenues between $5.50 billion and $5.60 billion.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $1.84 per share on revenues of $5.51 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Iron Mountain's board of directors also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.6185 per share for the first quarter, payable on April 5, 2023, for shareholders of record on March 15, 2023.

