IRON MOUNTAIN Earnings Results: $IRM Reports Quarterly Earnings

IRON MOUNTAIN ($IRM) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported earnings of $1.24 per share, beating estimates of $0.56 by $0.68. The company also reported revenue of $1,581,280,000, missing estimates of $1,617,304,586 by $-36,024,586.
IRON MOUNTAIN Insider Trading Activity
IRON MOUNTAIN insiders have traded $IRM stock on the open market 22 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 22 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IRM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- WILLIAM L MEANEY (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 297,003 shares for an estimated $32,406,163.
- WENDY J. MURDOCK sold 8,500 shares for an estimated $989,230
- MITHU BHARGAVA (EVP, GM Digital Business Unit) sold 8,263 shares for an estimated $863,400
- DEBORAH MARSON (EVP, General Counsel, Sec.) sold 3,600 shares for an estimated $406,296
- EDWARD BAKER-GREENE (EVP, CHRO) sold 2,262 shares for an estimated $248,254
- JOHN TOMOVCSIK (EVP, Chief Operating Officer) sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $110,000
IRON MOUNTAIN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 440 institutional investors add shares of IRON MOUNTAIN stock to their portfolio, and 534 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WEALTHFRONT ADVISERS LLC added 6,795,792 shares (+9843.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $714,305,697
- COHEN & STEERS, INC. removed 5,325,004 shares (-23.1%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $632,770,225
- FMR LLC removed 2,681,971 shares (-81.4%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $318,698,613
- TD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC added 1,086,308 shares (+125.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $114,181,833
- STATE STREET CORP removed 948,401 shares (-5.4%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $112,698,490
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 845,920 shares (-35.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $88,914,651
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 763,235 shares (+2.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $80,223,630
IRON MOUNTAIN Government Contracts
We have seen $82,150,811 of award payments to $IRM over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- FUNDING FOR ENTERPRISE DIGITIZATION PHASE III: $35,866,140
- SUPERVISION, LABOR, MATERIALS AND EQUIPMENT NEEDED TO DEINSTALL, TRANSPORT AND REINSTALL RELATED ITEMS AT T...: $6,813,470
- DATA CENTER RELOCATION REVISED SOO AND DOCUMENTS BASED ON OPTION PERIOD #1 NOT BEING EXECUTED IN TIME ACQ-2...: $5,422,631
- COMMERCIAL RECORDS STORAGE AND SERVICES CONTRACT: $3,361,565
- RECORDS STORAGE AND RELOCATION MANAGEMENT: $3,298,818
IRON MOUNTAIN Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $IRM stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IRM stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $100,000 on 01/02 and 0 sales.
