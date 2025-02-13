IRON MOUNTAIN Earnings Results: $IRM Reports Quarterly Earnings

IRON MOUNTAIN ($IRM) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported earnings of $1.24 per share, beating estimates of $0.56 by $0.68. The company also reported revenue of $1,581,280,000, missing estimates of $1,617,304,586 by $-36,024,586.

IRON MOUNTAIN Insider Trading Activity

IRON MOUNTAIN insiders have traded $IRM stock on the open market 22 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 22 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IRM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WILLIAM L MEANEY (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 297,003 shares for an estimated $32,406,163 .

. WENDY J. MURDOCK sold 8,500 shares for an estimated $989,230

MITHU BHARGAVA (EVP, GM Digital Business Unit) sold 8,263 shares for an estimated $863,400

DEBORAH MARSON (EVP, General Counsel, Sec.) sold 3,600 shares for an estimated $406,296

EDWARD BAKER-GREENE (EVP, CHRO) sold 2,262 shares for an estimated $248,254

JOHN TOMOVCSIK (EVP, Chief Operating Officer) sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $110,000

IRON MOUNTAIN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 440 institutional investors add shares of IRON MOUNTAIN stock to their portfolio, and 534 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

IRON MOUNTAIN Government Contracts

We have seen $82,150,811 of award payments to $IRM over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

IRON MOUNTAIN Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $IRM stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IRM stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $100,000 on 01/02 and 0 sales.

