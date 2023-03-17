Iron Mountain Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for IRM

In trading on Friday, shares of Iron Mountain Inc (Symbol: IRM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $51.03, changing hands as low as $50.87 per share. Iron Mountain Inc shares are currently trading off about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IRM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IRM's low point in its 52 week range is $43.33 per share, with $58.61 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $50.77. The IRM DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

