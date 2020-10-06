Markets
Iron Mountain, AGC Equity Form 300 Mln+ Euro JV To Develop Frankfurt Data Center - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Iron Mountain Inc. (IRM), the storage and information management services company, announced Tuesday the formation of a 300 million+ Euro joint venture with an affiliate of AGC Equity Partners, a London-based global alternative asset manager, to design and develop a 280,000 square foot, or 27 megawatt, hyperscale data center currently under development in Frankfurt, Germany.

Frankfurt Data Center is 100% pre-leased to a U.S.-based Fortune 100 customer subject to a 10-year lease agreement. Full build-out of the 27 megawatt data center is expected in the second quarter of 2022.

Iron Mountain will be responsible for managing the design and development of the data center as well as administering the Lease.

Under the terms of the agreement, AGC will own an 80% equity interest and Iron Mountain will own a 20% equity interest in the Venture. AGC contributed cash to purchase its 80% equity interest in the Venture, while Iron Mountain retained a 20% equity interest in the Venture.

Iron Mountain will earn various fees, including property management and construction and development fees for services provided to the Venture.

Debt financing for the Venture is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2020, with proceeds expected to fund a portion of the planned development and construction costs.

