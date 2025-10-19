IRON Gets Stronger, MNMD Sends A Soothing Signal To Investors, Will Christmas Come Early For NKTR?

(RTTNews) - "Returns matter a lot. It's our capital," said Abigail Johnson, chief executive of Fidelity Investments - a powerful reminder that successful investing isn't just about owning stocks, but about understanding what you own and why you own it.

The following are some of the stocks that hit new 52-week highs on Friday (October 17, 2025), reflecting growing investor confidence driven by strong fundamentals, near-term catalysts, and compelling long-term potential.

Disc Medicine Inc. (IRON), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, has made a significant regulatory advancement with its lead drug candidate, Bitopertin.

On September 30, 2025, the company submitted a New Drug Application (NDA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for Bitopertin, seeking approval in the proposed indication of treating patients aged 12 and older with erythropoietic protoporphyria (EPP), including X-linked protoporphyria. The FDA typically decides whether to accept an NDA within 60 days of submission.

Erythropoietic protoporphyria (EPP) is a rare, debilitating, and potentially life-threatening disease caused by mutations that affect heme biosynthesis, resulting in the accumulation of a toxic, photoactive intermediate called protoporphyrin IX (PPIX). When these patients are exposed to sunlight, they experience excruciating pain, edema, burning sensations, and potential blistering and disfigurement.

In a major development earlier this week, Disc Medicine received a Commissioner's National Priority Voucher (CNPV) from the FDA for Bitopertin - an expedited review designation intended to reduce the drug application review process to just 1-2 months.

When we featured IRON on our website on October 1, 2025, the stock was trading at $66.08. The shares touched an intraday 52-week high of $95.95 on Friday (October 17, 2025).

Mind Medicine Inc. (MNMD), a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company developing novel product candidates to treat brain health disorders, is poised for a transformative year in 2026, with multiple pivotal data readouts lined up.

The company's lead drug candidate is MM120 Orally Disintegrating Tablet (ODT), which is under two phase 3 trials in Generalised Anxiety Disorder, dubbed Voyage and Panorama, and in a phase III trial in Major Depressive Disorder, dubbed Emerge. Data from the phase 3 Voyage trial in GAD is anticipated in 1H 2026, and data from the phase 3 Panorama trial in GAD, as well as the phase 3 Emerge trial in MDD, are expected in 2H 2026.

When we alerted readers to MNMD on November 8, 2024, it was trading at $7.69. The stock touched a 52-week high of $13.86 during intraday trading on Friday.

For Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI), its combination with Beckley Psytech Limited is expected to progress to the shareholder approval stage this quarter, creating a global leader in short in-clinic psychedelic-based mental health therapies.

Last month, the company reported positive data from a phase 2a proof-of-concept study investigating a two-dose induction regimen of BPL-003 (8 mg followed by 12 mg two weeks later) in patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD). A phase 2b study, which is evaluating the effects of a 12 mg dose of BPL-003 administered eight weeks after the initial dose in the core study, is ongoing, with data expected this month.

BPL-003 is Beckley's proprietary, patent-protected intranasal formulation of mebufotenin benzoate, delivered via a nasal spray device used in previously approved drug products. It is currently being evaluated as a potential treatment for treatment-resistant depression (TRD) and alcohol use disorder (AUD).

The company announced the pricing of a registered underwritten public offering of 23.72 million common shares at $5.48 per share last week. The offering is expected to close on October 20, 2025, subject to customary closing conditions.

We alerted readers to ATAI on June 4, 2025, when it was trading at $2.35. The stock touched a 52-week high of $6.55 during intraday trading on Friday.

Assembly Biosciences Inc. (ASMB) is steadily advancing its four key development programs - ABI-4334, ABI-5366, ABI-1179, and ABI-6250.

ABI-5366 is being evaluated as a monthly oral dosing regimen in a Phase 1b study in subjects with recurrent genital herpes. The company expects to move ABI-5366 into longer-duration phase 2 clinical studies in participants seropositive for HSV type 2 (HSV-2) with recurrent genital herpes in mid-2026. Interim data evaluating the monthly dosing regimen of ABI-5366 is expected to be shared later this fall.

A Phase 1b study of ABI-1179, another long-acting HSV helicase-primase inhibitor candidate, is ongoing, with interim data due in the fall of this year.

ABI-6250, the company's orally bioavailable, small molecule hepatitis delta virus (HDV) entry inhibitor candidate, is under a phase 1a clinical trial in healthy participants. Interim data from this study were reported in August of this year.

As for ABI-4334, it delivered positive topline results from a Phase 1b study in participants with chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection, demonstrating favourable efficacy, safety, and pharmacokinetic (PK) profiles in July of 2025.

When we profiled ASMB on May 5, 2025, it was trading at $14.53. The stock touched a 52-week high of $30.20 during intraday trading on Friday.

Belite Bio Inc. (BLTE) has a clinical trial catalyst to watch this quarter related to its lead candidate, Tinlarebant.

Tinlarebant is currently being evaluated in the following studies: -- A phase 3 study in adolescent patients with Stargardt disease, dubbed DRAGON. -- A phase 2/3 study in adolescent STGD1 subjects, dubbed DRAGON II. -- A phase 3 study in subjects with Geographic Atrophy, dubbed PHOENIX.

The company expects to report final topline data from the phase 3 DRAGON trial this quarter (Q4, 2025).

When we last alerted readers to BLTE on September 15, 2025, it was trading at $69.60. The stock touched an all-time high of $91.92 during intraday trading on Friday.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (AVAH), a provider of a broad range of healthcare services for both pediatric and adult patients, is slated to release its third-quarter results before the market opens on Thursday, November 6, 2025.

Wall Street analysts expect the company to earn $0.08 per share on revenue of $577.01 million. The company had reported adjusted net income per share of $0.02 and revenue of $509.0 million for the third quarter of 2024.

When AVAH was featured on our site on March 13, 2025, it was trading at $5.35. The stock touched a 52-week high of $10.23 during intraday trading on Friday.

Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) has seen a significant surge in momentum since announcing statistically significant 16-week data from its ongoing phase 2b REZOLVE-AD trial in June of this year.

REZOLVE-AD is a phase IIb clinical trial of the company's lead drug candidate Rezpegaldesleukin for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis. According to the trial results, there was a fast onset of both EASI response and itch relief within the first few doses of Rezpegaldesleukin treatment, which are important metrics for physicians as they assess treatment options in atopic dermatitis. (EASI refers to Eczema Area and Severity Index). The 52-week data from this study are due in early 2026.

A phase 2b clinical trial of Rezpegaldesleukin for the treatment of patients with severe-to-very-severe alopecia areata, dubbed REZOLVE-AA, is underway, with topline results anticipated in December of this year.

When we alerted readers to NKTR on June 11, 2025, it was trading at $11.25. The stock touched a 52-week high of $63.92 during intraday trading on Friday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.