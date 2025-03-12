iRobot Unveils New Suites of Roomba Floor Cleaning Products

iRobot Corporation IRBT recently introduced advanced Roomba vacuums and two-in-one vacuum and mop solutions. This marks the company’s most advanced collection of Roomba vacuums in its 35-year history.



These advanced models are equipped with innovative features like upgraded suction power, advanced ClearView Lidar Navigation for faster mapping and PrecisionVision AI Technology for precise cleaning. They also come with capabilities including automatic carpet detection, object sensing and avoidance and improved mopping performance. These robots are designed to handle a variety of cleaning tasks, which will provide an efficient home-cleaning experience for customers.



iRobot’s new 2025 product lineup includes the Roomba 105 Vac Robot with 70x more suction and the Roomba 205 DustCompactor series with debris-packing technology. Also, the Roomba Plus 405 and 505 Combo Robots come with AutoWash Docks for deep scrubbing, hands-free cleaning and advanced navigation. These robots offer enhanced suction, self-cleaning features and PerfectEdge Technology for superior corner cleaning and long-lasting performance.



Starting March 18, 2025, the Roomba robots will be available for pre-order on iRobot.com in North America and select European countries. The retail launch is set for March 23.

IRBT’s Zacks Rank and Price Performance

IRBT currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). In the past year, the stock has lost 36.1%, in line with the industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

