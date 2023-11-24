IRobot Spikes On Report Of Likely Approval Of EU's Antitrust For Amazon's Acquisition Proposal

(RTTNews) - iRobot Corp. (IRBT) shares are surging more than 30 percent on Friday morning trade, on a report by Reuters that plans of e-commerce behemoth Amazon (AMZN) to acquire the company for $1.4 billion is set to get EU's unconditional antitrust approval.

The stock has been trying to bounce back after reaching a year-to-date low on November 13.

Currently, shares are at $38.99, up 30.43 percent from the previous close of $29.83 on a volume of 2,245,624.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.