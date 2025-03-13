iRobot Reports Q4 Adjusted Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

iRobot Corporation IRBT reported fourth-quarter 2024 adjusted loss of $2.06 per share, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.45 per share. The reported figure compares favorably with the year-ago quarter’s net loss of $1.82 per share.



IRBT’s Revenue Details

iRobot generated revenues of $172 million, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $191 million. On a year-over-year basis, revenues declined 44.1% due to decrease in sales of two-in-one products.



Sales derived from premium and mid-tier robots accounted for 83% of IRBT’s total robot revenues, higher than 82% in the year-ago quarter.



Total product units of 701 thousand were shipped, reflecting a year-over-year decrease of 38.5%, while average selling prices declined 1.4%.



For solo and other products, revenues of $72 million reflected a decline of 61.1% year over year. Units shipped were 279 thousand, down 60.9% year over year.



Revenues from two-in-one products decreased 18.7% year over year to $100 million. Units shipped were 422 thousand, down from 425 thousand in the year-ago quarter.



On a regional basis, iRobot sourced 43.2% of revenues from domestic operations, while the rest came from the international arena. Domestic revenues totaled $74.3 million, reflecting a 46.9% decrease on a year-over-year basis. International revenues decreased 41.7% year over year to $97.7 million.

IRBT’s Margin Profile

The cost of revenues decreased 37.5% year over year to $155.6 million. Gross profit was $16.4 million, down 71.8% year over year, while the gross margin decreased 940 basis points to 9.5%.



Research and development expenses were $16.5 million, down 39% year over year. Selling and marketing expenses declined 33.2% on a year-over-year basis to $39.9 million.



IRBT recorded an operating loss of $61 million compared with $52.2 million loss in the year-ago quarter. The adjusted operating margin was (26%) compared with (14.7%) in the year-ago quarter.

IRBT’s Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

While exiting the fourth quarter 2024, iRobot had cash and cash equivalents of $134.3 million compared with $185.1 million at the end of 2023. Total long-term liabilities were $236.6 million compared with $250.1 million at 2023-end.



In 2024, the company used net cash of $33.2 million from operating activities compared with $114.8 million in the prior-year period.

