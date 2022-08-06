iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Has Debt But No Earnings; Should You Worry?

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We note that iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) does have debt on its balance sheet. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is iRobot's Net Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of July 2022 iRobot had US$35.0m of debt, an increase on none, over one year. However, its balance sheet shows it holds US$63.4m in cash, so it actually has US$28.4m net cash.

NasdaqGS:IRBT Debt to Equity History August 6th 2022

A Look At iRobot's Liabilities

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that iRobot had liabilities of US$332.1m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$61.1m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$63.4m as well as receivables valued at US$87.8m due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$242.0m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Of course, iRobot has a market capitalization of US$1.62b, so these liabilities are probably manageable. However, we do think it is worth keeping an eye on its balance sheet strength, as it may change over time. While it does have liabilities worth noting, iRobot also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if iRobot can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

In the last year iRobot had a loss before interest and tax, and actually shrunk its revenue by 11%, to US$1.4b. That's not what we would hope to see.

So How Risky Is iRobot?

Statistically speaking companies that lose money are riskier than those that make money. And we do note that iRobot had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss, over the last year. Indeed, in that time it burnt through US$233m of cash and made a loss of US$48m. Given it only has net cash of US$28.4m, the company may need to raise more capital if it doesn't reach break-even soon. Overall, we'd say the stock is a bit risky, and we're usually very cautious until we see positive free cash flow. When we look at a riskier company, we like to check how their profits (or losses) are trending over time. Today, we're providing readers this interactive graph showing how iRobot's profit, revenue, and operating cashflow have changed over the last few years.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.