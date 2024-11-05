iRobot to lay off 16% of global workforce

In a regulatory filing, the company states: “On November 5, 2024, iRobot (IRBT) Corporation announced it will implement an operational restructuring plan that is expected to include an overall reduction of approximately 105 employees, which represents 16% of the Company’s global workforce as of September 28, 2024. In connection with this workforce reduction, the Company expects to record restructuring charges of approximately $5.3 million primarily relating to severance packages and related benefits, with the majority of the restructuring charges anticipated in the fourth quarter of 2024.”

