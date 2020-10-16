iRobot (IRBT) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

iRobot Corporation IRBT is scheduled to release third-quarter 2020 results on Oct 20, after market close.



The company delivered impressive results in the trailing four quarters, beating estimates on all occasions. Earnings surprise was 151.39%, on average. Notably, in the last reported quarter, its earnings of $1.06 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 21 cents by 404.76%.



In the past three months, shares of this industrial robot maker have increased 6.9% against the industry’s growth of 9.2%.









Let us delve deeper.

Key Factors and Estimates

Solid demand for the products — especially Braava jet m Series, and Roomba i7 Series and s9 Series — as well as healthy domestic and international businesses drove iRobot’s revenues in second-quarter 2020. Benefits from a similar trend might get reflected on the third-quarter results, as evident from the strengthening sell-through and the surge in the e-commerce business (from the company’s app and website as well as online retailers).



Additionally, iRobot’s revenues are expected to have gained from any measures taken by its customers to replenish their low inventory levels. Also, effective promotional efforts by the company to improve its brand awareness might have aided. Innovation too plays a critical role in securing businesses.



iRobot anticipates revenues in the second half of 2020 to grow in mid-single digits, with higher third-quarter growth than the fourth quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for iRobot’s revenues is pegged at $314 million for the third quarter of 2020. This estimate suggests an 8.7% increase from the prior-year reported figure and growth of 12.1% from the last reported quarter.



For margins, the company’s cost-management actions and the extended permission to exclude Roomba products from section 301 tariffs might have supported margins in the third quarter. iRobot anticipates gross margin of 39-40% for the second half of 2020, with the metric in the third quarter coming in above the second-half average.



On the flip side, the pandemic-led uncertainties, competitive threats, cost-effective sourcing of raw materials, and investment in marketing and promotional actions might have had adverse impacts on third-quarter performance. iRobot expects sequentially higher operating expenses for the third quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter earnings is pegged at 90 cents, indicating a fall of 27.4% from the year-earlier reported number and a decline of 15.1% from the previous quarter.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for iRobot this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of beating estimates. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Earnings ESP: iRobot has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% as the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate are pegged at 90 cents.

iRobot Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

iRobot Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | iRobot Corporation Quote

Zacks Rank: iRobot carries a Zacks Rank #3.

