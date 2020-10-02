IRobot (IRBT) Stock Moves -0.53%: What You Should Know

iRobot (IRBT) closed the most recent trading day at $78.89, moving -0.53% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.96%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.48%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.22%.

Heading into today, shares of the robotics technology company had gained 9.83% over the past month, outpacing the Industrial Products sector's loss of 3.05% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.04% in that time.

IRBT will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect IRBT to post earnings of $0.90 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 27.42%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $314.03 million, up 8.51% from the year-ago period.

IRBT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.45 per share and revenue of $1.23 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -17.51% and +1.54%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for IRBT. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. IRBT is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, IRBT currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 32.4. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 30.14, so we one might conclude that IRBT is trading at a premium comparatively.

Also, we should mention that IRBT has a PEG ratio of 2.16. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Industrial Automation and Robotics stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 3.34 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Industrial Automation and Robotics industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 125, which puts it in the top 50% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

