IRobot (IRBT) Stock Moves -0.27%: What You Should Know

iRobot (IRBT) closed at $63.58 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.27% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.31%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.52%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.28%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the robotics technology company had 0% over the past month. This has lagged the Industrial Products sector's gain of 6.23% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.92% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from IRBT as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 22, 2019. In that report, analysts expect IRBT to post earnings of $0.58 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 47.86%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $260.79 million, down 1.41% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.73 per share and revenue of $1.22 billion. These totals would mark changes of -37.48% and +11.59%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for IRBT. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. IRBT currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note IRBT's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 23.39. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 21.36, so we one might conclude that IRBT is trading at a premium comparatively.

Meanwhile, IRBT's PEG ratio is currently 1.56. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Industrial Automation and Robotics was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.02 at yesterday's closing price.

The Industrial Automation and Robotics industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 103, which puts it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

