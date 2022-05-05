iRobot (IRBT) Records Q1 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

iRobot Corporation IRBT reported disappointing first-quarter 2022 results.



The company’s adjusted loss in the reported quarter was 66 cents per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.38. Also, the quarterly loss compares unfavorably with earnings of 41 cents per share recorded in the year-ago quarter.

Revenue Details

The company generated revenues of $292 million in the reported quarter, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $302 million by 3.5%. On a year-over-year basis, revenues decreased 3.7% as the revenue increase in the United States and Japan was offset by a decline in EMEA.



Sales derived from premium and mid-tier robots accounted for 86% of the company’s total robot revenues, higher than 84% in the year-ago quarter.



Sales generated from the e-commerce platform (representing 62% of the reported quarter’s revenues) increased 6% year over year. The e-commerce platform includes online sources of retailers, IRBT’s app and website and e-commerce websites. Direct sales to consumers were up 17% year over year to $41 million and represented 14% of the quarter’s revenues.



Total product units of 974 thousand shipped in the quarter reflected a year-over-year decrease of 10.5%, while average selling prices grew 4.4%. For vacuum products, revenues of $259 million reflected a decline of 4.1% from the year-ago quarter. Units shipped were 865 thousand, down 10.9% from the year-ago quarter. Revenues from mopping products remained relatively stable at $33 million. Units shipped were 109 thousand, down from 117 thousand recorded in the year-ago quarter.



On a regional basis, the company sourced 52.5% of revenues from domestic operations and the rest came from the international arena. Domestic revenues totaled $153.2 million, reflecting a 33.4% increase from the year-ago quarter. International revenues declined 26.4% to $138.8 million.

Margin Profile

In the quarter under review, iRobot’s non-GAAP cost of revenues increased 2.3% to $184.5 million, representing 63.2% of revenues compared with 59.4% in the year-ago quarter. Non-GAAP gross profit was $100.6 million, down 18.6% year over year, while the adjusted gross margin decreased 620 basis points to 34.5%.



Research and development expenses were $42.5 million, up 1.4% year over year. This accounted for 14.6% of revenues compared with 13.8% in the year-ago quarter. Selling and marketing expenses increased 19.8% to $61.1 million. As a percentage of revenues, it was 20.9% for the reported quarter compared with 16.8% in the prior-year period. General and administrative expenses were $26.7 million, up 14.1%. The figure mirrored 9.1% of the total revenue base compared with 7.7% in the year-earlier quarter.



In the first quarter, the company recorded an adjusted operating loss of $18.5 million against operating earnings of $15 million in the year-ago period. Adjusted operating margin was (6.3%) versus 4.9% in the year-ago quarter.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Exiting first-quarter 2021, iRobot had cash and cash equivalents of $112.1 million, decreasing 44.3% from $201.5 million recorded at the end of the last reported quarter. Total long-term liabilities were $65.7 million, down 8.7% sequentially.



In the first three months of 2022, the company used net cash of $102.3 million for operating activities against a net cash flow of $28.7 million in the previous-year period. Capital used for purchasing property and equipment totaled $3.1 million, decreasing 72.6%.

Outlook

For 2022, the company anticipates benefiting from solid product offerings and customer base, innovation capabilities, expansion plans and operational initiatives. Supply-chain issues are predicted to adversely impact IRBT’s performance in the first half of the year.



It predicts revenues within $1.64-$1.74 billion, suggesting year-over-year growth of 4.5-10.8%. IRBT anticipates non-GAAP earnings to be $1.50-$2.10 per share.



Non-GAAP gross profit is expected to be $583-$635 million and non-GAAP operating income is predicted to be $45-$61 million.



For the second quarter, the company predicts revenues to be $290-$318 million. Operating loss is projected to be $39-$53 million, while net loss per share is expected to be $1.41-$1.90.

