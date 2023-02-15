iRobot (IRBT) Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Beat

iRobot Corporation IRBT reported mixed fourth-quarter 2022 results.



The company’s adjusted loss in the reported quarter was $1.82 per share, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 33 cents. Also, the quarterly loss compared unfavorably with a loss of $1.21 per share recorded in the year-ago quarter.

Revenue Details

iRobot generated revenues of $357.8 million in the reported quarter, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $299 million by 19.7%. On a year-over-year basis, revenues decreased 21.4% due to lower orders from retailers and distributors in North America and EMEA.



Sales derived from premium and mid-tier robots accounted for 84% of IRBT’s total robot revenues, higher than 81% in the year-ago quarter.



Sales generated from the e-commerce platform (representing 55% of the reported quarter’s revenues) decreased 17% year over year. The e-commerce platform includes online sources of retailers, IRBT’s app and website, as well as e-commerce websites. Direct sales to consumers were up 7% year over year to $73 million.



Total product units of 1,335 thousand shipped in the quarter reflected a year-over-year decrease of 19.4%, while average selling prices increased 2.8%. For vacuum products, revenues of $331 million reflected a decline of 18.9% from the year-ago quarter. Units shipped were 1213 thousand, down 18% from the prior-year quarter. Revenues from mopping products decreased 42.6% to $27 million. Units shipped were 122 thousand, down from 177 thousand recorded in the year-ago quarter.



On a regional basis, iRobot sourced 49% of revenues from domestic operations and the rest came from the international arena. Domestic revenues totaled $175.5 million, reflecting a 22.3% decline from the year-ago quarter. International revenues declined 20.5% to $182.4 million.

iRobot Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

iRobot Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | iRobot Corporation Quote

Margin Profile

In the quarter under review, iRobot’s cost of revenues decreased 17.3% to $272.6 million, representing 76.2% of revenues compared with 72.4% in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted gross profit was $86.6 million, down 31.6% year over year, while the adjusted gross margin decreased 360 basis points to 24.2%.



Research and development expenses were $40.6 million, up 0.2% year over year. This accounted for 11.3% of revenues compared with 8.9% in the year-ago quarter. Selling and marketing expenses decreased 6.9% to $96 million. As a percentage of revenues, it was 26.8% for the reported quarter compared with 22.6% in the prior-year period. General and administrative expenses were $33.5 million, up 25.9% year over year. The figure mirrored 9.3% of the total revenue base compared with 5.8% in the year-earlier quarter.



In the fourth quarter, iRobot recorded an adjusted operating loss of $61.6 million compared to an operating income of $33.6 million in the year-ago period. The adjusted operating margin was (17.2%) versus (7.4%) in the year-ago quarter.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

While exiting fourth-quarter 2022, iRobot had cash and cash equivalents of $117.9 million, decreasing 41.5% from $201.5 million recorded at the end of fourth-quarter 2021. Total long-term liabilities were $63.5 million, down 11.8% from the figure recorded at the end of fourth-quarter 2021.



In 2022, iRobot used net cash of $90 million for operating activities compared with net cash of $32 million used in the prior-year period. Capital used for purchasing property and equipment totaled $12.3 million, decreasing 58.9%.

