iRobot (IRBT) Q2 Loss Narrower Than Expected, Revenues Lag
iRobot Corporation IRBT reported disappointing second-quarter 2022 results.
IRBT’s adjusted loss in the reported quarter was 65 cents per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.87. However, the quarterly loss came against earnings of 4 cents per share recorded a year ago.
Revenue Details
iRobot generated revenues of $255 million in the reported quarter, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $305 million by 16.3%. On a year-over-year basis, revenues decreased 30.1% as the metric declined in the United States, Japan and the EMEA region from the prior-year quarter’s reading.
Sales derived from premium and mid-tier robots accounted for 83% of IRBT’s total robot revenues, higher than 82% in the year-ago quarter.
Sales generated from the e-commerce platform (representing 62% of the reported quarter’s revenues) decreased 35% year over year. The e-commerce platform includes online sources of retailers, IRBT’s app and website, and e-commerce websites. Direct sales to consumers were up 12% year over year to $40 million.
Total product units of 864 thousand shipped in the quarter reflected a year-over-year decrease of 34.2%, while average selling prices grew 1.8%. For vacuum products, revenues of $225 million reflected a decline of 30.3% from the year-ago quarter’s figure. Units shipped were 766 thousand, down 33.2% from the year-ago quarter’s level. Revenues from mopping products decreased 30.2% to $30 million. Units shipped were 99 thousand, down from 168 thousand recorded in the year-ago quarter.
On a regional basis, iRobot sourced 54.6% of revenues from domestic operations and the rest came from the international arena. Domestic revenues totaled $139.4 million, reflecting a 29.2% decline from the year-ago quarter’s level. International revenues declined 31.2% to $116 million.
iRobot Corporation Price and Consensus
iRobot Corporation price-consensus-chart | iRobot Corporation Quote
Margin Profile
In the quarter under review, iRobot’s cost of revenues increased 23% to $174.4 million, representing 68.3% of revenues compared with 62% in the year-ago quarter. Non-GAAP gross profit was $82.9 million, down 40.6% year over year, while the adjusted gross margin decreased 570 basis points to 32.5%.
Research and development expenses were $41.9 million, up 8.3% year over year. This accounted for 16.4% of revenues compared with 10.6% in the year-ago quarter. Selling and marketing expenses increased 0.9% to $76 million. As a percentage of revenues, it was 29.8% for the reported quarter compared with 21% in the prior-year period. General and administrative expenses were $26.4 million, up 0.4% year over year. The figure mirrored 10.3% of the total revenue base compared with 7.2% in the year-earlier quarter.
In the second quarter, iRobot recorded an adjusted operating loss of $63.9 million compared with the operating loss of $3 million in the year-ago period. Adjusted operating margin was (25%) versus (0.8%) in the year-ago quarter.
Balance Sheet and Cash Flow
While exiting second-quarter 2022, iRobot had cash and cash equivalents of $63.4 million, decreasing 68.5% from $201.5 million recorded at the end of fourth-quarter 2021. Total long-term liabilities were $61.1 million, down 15% from the figure recorded at the end of fourth-quarter 2021.
In the first six months of 2022, iRobot used net cash of $186.5 million for operating activities against net cash of $1.8 million generated in the previous-year’s period. Capital used for purchasing property and equipment totaled $4.9 million, decreasing 77.6%.
