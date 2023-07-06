Irobot (IRBT) Price Target Increased by 13.49% to 62.22

The average one-year price target for Irobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) has been revised to 62.22 / share. This is an increase of 13.49% from the prior estimate of 54.82 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 61.61 to a high of 64.05 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 37.84% from the latest reported closing price of 45.14 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 489 funds or institutions reporting positions in Irobot. This is a decrease of 44 owner(s) or 8.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IRBT is 0.13%, a decrease of 32.34%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.26% to 29,968K shares. The put/call ratio of IRBT is 1.43, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,980K shares representing 7.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,024K shares, representing a decrease of 2.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IRBT by 13.81% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 1,886K shares representing 6.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,931K shares, representing a decrease of 2.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IRBT by 15.64% over the last quarter.

Alpine Associates Management holds 1,483K shares representing 5.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,501K shares, representing a decrease of 1.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IRBT by 4.79% over the last quarter.

POGRX - PRIMECAP Odyssey Growth Fund holds 1,065K shares representing 3.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,104K shares, representing a decrease of 3.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IRBT by 10.58% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 809K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 788K shares, representing an increase of 2.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IRBT by 14.04% over the last quarter.

Irobot Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

iRobot®, the leading global consumer robot company, designs and builds robots that empower people to do more both inside and outside of the home. iRobot created the home robot cleaning category with the introduction of its Roomba® Robot Vacuum in 2002. Today, iRobot is a global enterprise that has sold more than 30 million robots worldwide. iRobot's product line, including the Roomba and the Braava® family of mopping robots, feature proprietary technologies and advanced concepts in cleaning, mapping and navigation. iRobot engineers are building an ecosystem of robots and technologies to enable the smart home.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.