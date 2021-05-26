IRobot (IRBT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

iRobot (IRBT) closed at $94.73 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.78% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.19%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the robotics technology company had lost 18.18% over the past month. This has lagged the Industrial Products sector's loss of 0.54% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.37% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from IRBT as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.30, down 71.7% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $355.4 million, up 26.98% from the year-ago period.

IRBT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.13 per share and revenue of $1.68 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -24.4% and +17.74%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for IRBT. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 4.02% lower. IRBT is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note IRBT's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 30.07. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 29.27.

Investors should also note that IRBT has a PEG ratio of 2.23 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. IRBT's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.23 as of yesterday's close.

The Industrial Automation and Robotics industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 207, putting it in the bottom 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

