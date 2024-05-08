iRobot (IRBT) Incurs Narrower-Than-Expected Net Loss in Q1

iRobot Corporation IRBT reported first-quarter 2024 adjusted loss of $1.53 per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $2.03. The reported figure compares favorably with the year-ago quarter’s net loss of $1.67.

Revenue Details

iRobot generated revenues of $150 million in the reported quarter, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $139 million. On a year-over-year basis, revenues decreased 6.4% due to lower sales across all product categories.



Sales derived from premium and mid-tier robots accounted for 81% of IRBT’s total robot revenues, lower than 88% in the year-ago quarter.



Total product units of 456 thousand were shipped in the quarter under review, reflecting a year-over-year increase of 4.6%, while average selling prices decreased 13.9%.



For solo and other products, revenues of $94 million reflected a decline of 30.4% year over year. Units shipped were 267 thousand, down 28.4% year over year.



Revenues from 2-in-1 products increased 124% year over year to $56 million. Units shipped were 189 thousand, up from 63 thousand recorded in the year-ago quarter.



On a regional basis, iRobot sourced 45.9% of revenues from domestic operations and the rest came from the international arena. Domestic revenues totaled $68.9 million, reflecting a 4.3% fall on a year-over-year basis. International revenues decreased 8.2% year over year to $81.1 million.

Margin Profile

Cost of revenues decreased 7.8% year over year to $113.9 million. Adjusted gross profit was $36.9 million, down 2.6% year over year, while the adjusted gross margin expanded 90 basis points to 24.6%.



Research and development expenses were $33.9 million, down 17.9% year over year. Selling and marketing expenses plunged 30.1% on a year-over-year basis to $29.7 million.



IRBT recorded adjusted operating loss of $40 million compared with $62.3 million in the year-ago period. The adjusted operating margin was (26.6%) compared with (38.9%) in the year-ago quarter.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

While exiting first-quarter 2024, iRobot had cash and cash equivalents of $118.4 million compared with $185.1 million recorded at the end of fourth-quarter 2023. Total long-term liabilities were $214.7 million compared with $250.1 million at fourth-quarter 2023-end.



In the first three months of 2024, it generated net cash of $1.44 billion form operating activities against net cash of $94.5 million used in the prior-year period. Capital used for purchasing property and equipment plunged 91.9% on a year-over-year basis to $118 million.

Second-Quarter & Full-Year 2024 Outlook

For second-quarter 2024, the company expects net sales in the range of $167-$172 million. The figure indicates a decrease from $237 million reported in the year-ago quarter.



Adjusted gross margin is estimated in the band of 24-25%. Management projects adjusted loss per share in the band of $1.74-$1.81. The metric was higher than the adjusted loss of $1.42 in the year-earlier quarter.



For 2024, management forecasts net sales in the range of $815-$860 million. The figure implies a fall from $891 million reported in 2023.



Adjusted gross margin is envisioned in the band of 31-33%. Management projects adjusted loss per share in the band of $2.71–$3.13. The metric was lower than the adjusted loss of $7.73 in 2023.

