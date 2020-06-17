iRobot (IRBT) in Focus: Stock Moves 9.6% Higher

iRobot Corporation IRBT was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise nearly 10% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This breaks the recent trend of the company, as the stock is now trading above the volatile price range of $68.65 to $82 in the past one-month time frame.



The stock gained after the company raised its second-quarter revenue guidance on strong demand for its Roomba vacuums.



The company has seen four negative estimate revisions in the past few months, while its Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also moved lower over the past few months, suggesting there may be trouble down the road. So make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward, to see if this recent move higher can last.



iRobot currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) while its Earnings ESP is 0.00%.

iRobot Corporation Price

iRobot Corporation price | iRobot Corporation Quote

A better-ranked stock in the Industrial Products sector is Proto Labs, Inc. PRLB, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



