iRobot (IRBT) Gains From Solid Product Portfolio Amid Cost Woes

On Jan 21, we issued an updated research report on iRobot Corporation IRBT.



In the past three months, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock has returned 14.4% compared with the industry’s growth of 9.6%.

Existing Business Scenario

iRobot has been benefiting from its diversified product portfolio over time. Notably, in the third quarter of 2020, revenues generated from the company’s premium robots (products having $500 or more as list price) increased 86% on a year-over-year basis. Also, its strong innovation capabilities, coupled with focus on launching new products, will work in its favor in the quarters ahead.



Also, the company aims to expand its recurring revenue sources and direct-to-consumer sales channel from the online platform. Notably, revenues generated from the online platform were roughly 60% of iRobot’s third-quarter revenues. Moreover, investments in building brand awareness are likely to continue playing a significant role in boosting demand for products in the quarters ahead. Based on the full-year projection, the company’s revenues for the fourth quarter are anticipated to be $480-$490 million, indicating a year-over-year increase of 12-15%.



However, uncertainties related to the coronavirus pandemic, stiff competition, inventory management by retailers and uneven demand trend across the globe might weigh on the company.



Further, iRobot has to invest heavily in development and marketing of products to hold its position in the highly competitive market. For the fourth quarter of 2020, the company expects operating spending (related to rise in incentive compensation, strengthening relations with customers, boosting software capabilities, advertising and marketing) of $190-$194 million. These expenses, if uncontrolled, can hurt its margin profile.

