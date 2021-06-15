IRobot (IRBT) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

iRobot (IRBT) closed at $96.25 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.32% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.2%.

Coming into today, shares of the robotics technology company had gained 0.79% in the past month. In that same time, the Industrial Products sector lost 2.29%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.11%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from IRBT as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.30, down 71.7% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $355.4 million, up 26.98% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.13 per share and revenue of $1.68 billion. These totals would mark changes of -24.4% and +17.74%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for IRBT should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. IRBT currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note IRBT's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 31.2. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 30.89.

Meanwhile, IRBT's PEG ratio is currently 2.32. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Industrial Automation and Robotics was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.32 at yesterday's closing price.

The Industrial Automation and Robotics industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 215, putting it in the bottom 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

