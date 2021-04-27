IRobot (IRBT) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

iRobot (IRBT) closed the most recent trading day at $114.89, moving -1% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.02%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the robotics technology company had gained 4.89% over the past month. This has outpaced the Industrial Products sector's gain of 1.88% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 5.48% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from IRBT as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 3, 2021. On that day, IRBT is projected to report earnings of $0.06 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 109.38%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $261.57 million, up 35.85% from the prior-year quarter.

IRBT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.24 per share and revenue of $1.64 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -21.74% and +14.87%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for IRBT. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. IRBT is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, IRBT currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 35.77. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 32.53.

Investors should also note that IRBT has a PEG ratio of 2.46 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Industrial Automation and Robotics stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.4 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Industrial Automation and Robotics industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 248, putting it in the bottom 3% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

