IRobot Initiates Q4 Guidance, Cuts Annual Outlook

November 06, 2024 — 06:54 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - iRobot Corp. (IRBT) on Wednesday initiated fourth-quarter outlook, and revised down its annual guidance.

For the three-month period to December 28, the company expects net loss per share of $1.88 to $1.58, with adjusted loss per share of $1.50 to $1.20, on revenue of $175 million to $200 million.

For the full year, iRobot now expects net loss per share of $4.27 to $3.96, compared with the earlier per share loss guidance of $3.01 to $2.55.

Excluding items, loss per share is now projected to be $4.91 to $4.60 against the prior loss per share projection of $3.77 to $3.31.

The company now expects revenue of $685 million to $710 million, lower than the prior guidance of $765 million to $800 million.

