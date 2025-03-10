IROBOT Earnings Preview: Recent $IRBT Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

IROBOT ($IRBT) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $184,455,270 and earnings of -$1.76 per share.

IROBOT Insider Trading Activity

IROBOT insiders have traded $IRBT stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IRBT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JULIE ZEILER (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) sold 451 shares for an estimated $3,287

IROBOT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 74 institutional investors add shares of IROBOT stock to their portfolio, and 97 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

IROBOT Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $IRBT stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IRBT stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

SENATOR RON WYDEN sold up to $15,000 on 02/06.

