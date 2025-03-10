IROBOT Earnings Preview: Recent $IRBT Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

IROBOT ($IRBT) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $184,455,270 and earnings of -$1.76 per share.
IROBOT Insider Trading Activity
IROBOT insiders have traded $IRBT stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IRBT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JULIE ZEILER (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) sold 451 shares for an estimated $3,287
IROBOT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 74 institutional investors add shares of IROBOT stock to their portfolio, and 97 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC removed 1,917,298 shares (-74.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,859,059
- PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/ removed 1,144,263 shares (-79.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,868,038
- CAPTION MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 496,762 shares (-99.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,849,905
- ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC added 389,585 shares (+3328.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,019,283
- CAPITAL FUND MANAGEMENT S.A. removed 362,237 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $3,147,839
- FEDERATED HERMES, INC. added 295,997 shares (+41.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,293,976
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 239,670 shares (-83.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,857,442
IROBOT Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $IRBT stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IRBT stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- SENATOR RON WYDEN sold up to $15,000 on 02/06.
